08.01.2021 02:08:00

Apexigen to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor healthcare conferences:

  • The Solebury Trout Virtual Management Access Event being held January 6 – 15, 2021. The Company will be conducting one-on-one meetings. 
  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference.  The Company's presentation will be available on-demand from January 11 – 14, 2021.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
Investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:
Mark Nevins
Vice President, Business Development
Apexigen
650-931-6236
mnevins@apexigen.com

