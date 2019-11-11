+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
11.11.2019 16:10:00

Apex Learning Announces Leadership Transition

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Learning, a recognized leader in online learning for secondary education, announced today that Chris Porter has succeeded Cheryl Vedoe, long-time CEO of the company. Cheryl will continue to be actively involved with the company as a board member and advisor.

"It has been a privilege to work with the incredible Apex Learning team to build a successful business that each school year makes a difference in the lives of nearly a million students," said Cheryl Vedoe. "I'm confident that the company will continue to grow and have even greater impact under Chris's leadership."

Chris brings 20 years of experience in leadership roles in K-12 businesses. Most recently he served as President and GM for the K-12 business at Powerschool. Prior to that he was with Pearson for eleven years where he served in executive roles in the company's K-12 business, including Managing Director for Pearson Learning Services and Sales.

"It is an honor to succeed Cheryl, who has had an extraordinary tenure with Apex Learning," said Chris Porter. "I am proud and delighted to serve as Apex Learning's next chief executive officer. This is a very exciting time in education, and I am thrilled to lead Apex Learning's continuing growth and amazing impact as we provide students with the best opportunities to succeed."

"We're very excited to have Chris join the Apex Learning team and believe his deep experience in K-12 education and technology will help the company continue to grow, evolve, and change students' lives," said Andy Kaplan, Managing General Partner of Education Growth Partners, owner of Apex Learning.

"Cheryl transformed Apex Learning from a struggling early stage company to a highly respected leader in digital curriculum," Andy continued. "She has built an amazing team while dramatically increasing the scale and impact of the company. Cheryl is a terrific leader with incredible knowledge of the K-12 education industry, the company, and its customers. We look forward to her continued insights and help as a deeply involved and committed board member."

About Apex Learning
An industry leader with deep expertise in digital curriculum, Apex Learning works closely with school districts across the country to implement proven solutions that increase on-time graduation rates and create opportunities for student success in school and beyond. The company is driven by the understanding that supporting the needs of all students – from struggling to accelerated – strengthens schools and creates stronger communities, brighter futures and a more equitable world. Apex Learning is accredited by AdvancED and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. Apex Learning, where opportunity thrives. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com

 

SOURCE Apex Learning

