Apex Customs Suffers from Fire Last Week at Iconic Downtown Phoenix Location

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned on the corner of East Jefferson Street and South 20th Street between Black Theatre Troupe and Miller Surveying Inc., the automotive scene is impacted by a shocking scene. The infamous colorful gate of Apex Customs is now closed until further notice.

Iconic Automotive Customization Building Fire

Early last week, there was a disastrous electrical fire that could not be contained in time to save the ever-evolving automotive customization center.

Apex Customs President, Tyler Copenhaver-Heath, announced that the shop will be closed for at least a year. Despite this obstacle, the team continues to thrive.  

This is not the first time this team has had to overcome unforeseen challenges throughout their journey. Apex Customs has built their success from the ground up, starting from a 250 square ft bay in the back of the shop into multiple locations totaling 45,000 square feet.

"As sad as it is to see our Iconic downtown Phoenix building burn to the ground, we are looking at this unfortunate incident as an opportunity to rebuild an even bigger and better operation from the ground up," said Elliot Hutchens, Apex Customs Vice President.

No big investors. No business loans. No shortcuts. This group of automotive customization specialists are built to withstand anything under the sun.

The innovative and headstrong Apex Customs team handles business as usual while their Phoenix shop is being rebuilt. They will continue to deliver best-in-class service at their Tempe location located off the I-10 and Elliot Rd. Offering Engine Performance, Custom Paint, Car Audio, Upholstery, Lighting, Wheels & Tires, and so much more. They are diverse in their expertise and serve clients that desire classic and new cars to date. Everything from full restorations to basic installs. Their team also offers a Tesla Customization service which is harnessing the acceleration of the world's transition to sustainable energy. Apex Customs is ahead of the game with their forward-thinking services. After all, electrical issues are only the beginning for anyone behind the wheel.

When asked to make a comment on the fire Copenhaver-Heath said "as sad as it is to see some of our legacy burn, we are thankful no one was hurt. A special thanks to the Phoenix fire department who did an amazing job of keeping the entire block from catching on fire. We have always been an underdog in this industry, will be back better than ever."

For questions or concerns regarding the incident or any further inquiries with Apex Customs, please contact Tyler Copenhaver-Heath.

Tel: (480) 331-3924
234168@email4pr.com 
www.apexcustoms.com 

Apex Customs Front Building Gate

