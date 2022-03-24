Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
24.03.2022 21:15:04

Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2021

Aperam
40.32 CHF 49.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2021

24-March-2022 / 21:15 CET/CEST

 

 

Luxembourg March 24, 2022 (21:15 CET) -  Aperam announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual Reports" (Link). The Annual Report 2021 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2022.

 

This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL).

 

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering ~1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

 

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1311617  24-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1311617&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

