Apec Group Explains Why Korean businesses choose Thai Nguyen Vietnam as an ideal industrial destination

THAI NGUYEN, Vietnam, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's industrial real estate welcomes moving "waves" from the world, industrial zones (IP) are synchronized with a sustainable ecosystem, opening up opportunities for sustainable business and investment.

Vietnam leads the trend of sustainable green ecosystems industrial parks

BW Industrial's statistics indicate that in the past 9 months, a wide range of businesses have selected Vietnam as their destination. In the third quarter of 2020, 369 industrial zones were established, contributing an increase of 33% compared to that of quarter 2 of 2020.

Explaining the reason for this shift, Savills researchers said that investment capital and new free trade agreements such as EVTFA, CPTPP and RCEP have brought an impact positively to the Vietnamese industrial market. Secondly, the cost of building factories and warehouses in Vietnam is only about $300/m2. In particular, thanks to the efforts controlling the disease effectively, various large corporations have planned to transfer part of their production to Vietnam, especially the "queen bee" Samsung has moved 250 their suppliers, along with Microsoft, Google, Panasonic, Sharp, Foxconn etc.

The wave of relocation to Vietnam in 2021 and 2022 is expected to continue to rise/develop thanks to the benefits of the government, the epidemic situation and most importantly, the synchronization of infrastructure sustainable green ecosystems.

Outstanding benefits from the green ecosystem of Apec Diem Thuy Industrial Park

Realizing the positive signals from investors, Apec Diem Thuy Thai Nguyen Industrial Park has been carried out to complete the legal status, site clearance and infrastructure completion to "open the door widely" to welcome investors. Furthermore, the preferential policies are always given top priority, for example the first 2 years of CIT exemption, the next 4 years of 50% CIT rate exemption. Moreover, investors will be supported to rapidly complete free of charge and all the procedures for applying for investment licenses, certificates of business, tax codes, seals etc.

In order to become a model industrial park leading the trend, it is indispensable to mention outstanding values such as the value location: located on the Hanoi - Thai Nguyen highway, 20km from Noi Bai airport, from Hai port Room 135 km, 3km from Samsung Thai Nguyen factory. Moreover, the whole area of 170 hectares integrating a wide range of functions such as factory, research and development center (R&D), operation center, business incubation center; diversified business types including restaurants, cafes, kindergartens, fitness, spa, saunas and large green facilities containing parks, ecological lakes create an ideal living and working environment for professionals, workers.

With a sustainable ecosystem and meeting the needs of housing and a convenient living environment, Apec Diem Thuy offers investors a business opportunity, investment and sustainable profitability.

Website: https://apecgroup.net/du-an/diem-thuy-center-point.html

Email: ducdq@idjf.vn

SOURCE Apec Group