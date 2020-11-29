SMI 10’485 -0.1%  SPI 13’041 0.2%  Dow 29’910 0.1%  DAX 13’336 0.4%  Euro 1.0826 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.5%  Gold 1’789 -1.3%  Bitcoin 15’390 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.2%  Öl 48.3 1.1% 

29.11.2020 03:15:00

Ape Tron Launches New Website and White Paper

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ape Tron, a U.K. registered company, announced the launch of their new website and white paper at Apetron.com. Ape Tron is a Decentralized Financial (DeFi) platform, built on the Tron Blockchain and offering an interconnected eco-system of individual products, Dapps and socioeconomic experiments including the first Tron Blockchain based charting, tracking and trading tools alongside the Ape Dice Casino, Ape DeFi and Ape Swap platforms.

Ape Tron will be launching products to complement all the needs within the digital market creating an Interconnected Ecosystem of Individual Products, Dapps, and Socioeconomic Experiments. The Ape Tron White Paper explains that by developing and structuring their products, they will expand the use of the Ape Tron (APE) token to increase in its value and utility. The Ape Tron (APE) token economics are modeled to grow in value with Ape Dice, Ape DeFi, and Ape Swap. APE tokens can be used to access advanced features within the Ape Tron ecosystem and providing holders with opportunities to generate greater yield through the use of trading tools such as charting and tracking. It is expected that with the increase in the complexity of mining and the spread of the use of the Ape Tron (APE) token, its value will grow. With the expansion of the Ape Tron Ecosystem, token holders will be able to receive dividends from all projects in the APE ecosystem and participate in network governance.

With the launch of Ape Dice, token holders will be able to receive rewards from gambling Dapp profits, and with the launch of Ape DeFi and Ape Swap, receive rewards for participating in liquidity pools and mining the DeFi token. The rewards will depend on users' share of the total value and turnover in the Ape DeFi platforms. This will incentivize users to participate in different instruments of the Ape Tron ecosystem.

To harness the power of authentic word-of-mouth and to attract more users to Ape Tron, users will be rewarded for every user they refer to the platform. The referral reward will be 10% of the number of tokens mined by referrals. The referral program will only take place during the Ape Tron (APE) and Ape DeFi (CHIMP) token mining phase.

Ape Tron smart contracts will be 100% Open Source, Verified, and Audited. For more information, visit www.ApeTron.com, https://apetron.com/whitepaper.html, https://twitter.com/ApeTronOfficial or https://t.me/ApeTronOfficial.

