Apartment Association Of Greater Los Angeles Provides Relief To Families Affected By Saddleridge Fire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA), the leading advocate and resource for rental housing providers throughout Southern California, is providing relief to victims impacted by the devastating Saddleridge Fire and other local fires across California by matching vacant rental units with displaced families who now need short-term and long-term rental housing. Many homes have been lost as a result of the Saddleridge Fire that has burned approximately 5,000 acres near Granada Hills and Sylmar.

"We all must work together in helping others impacted by the Saddleridge and other local area fires because this is our community and everyone must do their part to help victims of wildfires," said Daniel M. Yukelson, executive director of AAGLA. "We have set-up a hotline for those displaced by the fire and a listing on our website of available rental units."

Fire victims who need immediate short-term and long-term rental housing are encouraged to call AAGLA's hotline at (213) 201-3737 and visit www.aagla.org, which is regularly updated with information regarding available units. Residents who wish to provide their available units are encouraged to complete an online survey for each available unit by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YQJC3H9. To make a donation, please give to the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate/home-fire-campaign.html/.

About AAGLA
Since 1917, AAGLA has served the interests of owners, managers, and developers of multifamily rental housing by delivering high-quality seminars and networking events; acting as advocates at the local, state and Federal levels of government; supporting members with management advice and legal forms and notices; and promoting the highest level of professionalism within the rental housing industry.

Contact: Cinnamon Thompson, cthompson@hoytorg.com

