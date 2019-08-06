Apacer Attends the AGE in Sydney

SYDNEY, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer, the global leader in industrial storage and memory, will participate in the Australasian Gaming Expo from August 13th to 15th, and has been showcasing the technological advances of a Taiwanese firm in Sydney for three consecutive years. In addition to maintaining close cooperation with industry-leading game makers, Apacer continues to create cutting-edge technologies for game industry applications. Among other innovations, Apacer will reveal its CasinoPro™ technology set and its 3D NAND SLC-liteX technology, which provides up to 30,000 program/erase cycles.

DRAMeXchange's recent survey shows that 3D NAND Flash capacity, from top makers such as Samsung, Micron/Intel, and Toshiba/Western Digital, has exceeded 80%. 3D NAND industrial applications are currently focused on 64-layer architectures, and the role played by these devices in the industrial vertical application market will also become increasingly important. Taking into account performance, durability and cost considerations, Apacer created the 3D NAND SLC-liteX technology, breaking through the existing technical limitations and providing up to 30,000 P/E cycles. Ideal for casino gaming applications that require small data-intensive read/write operations, SLC-liteX is poised to become an industry staple.

In order to provide the best audio-visual entertainment experience, high-end image processing and high-resolution display technologies are revolutionizing the global casino gaming industry. The demand for high-performance storage and memory products has also grown. Apacer's complete 3D NAND PCIe SSD product line can satisfy this wave of business opportunities. What's more, Apacer's engineers have recently created the CoreGlacier™ technology, which prevents PCIe SSDs from overheating. With a unique heat dissipation structure and micro fan mechanism, it accelerates air convection to cool hard-working components. The heat dissipation speed achieves an effective cooling effect while maintaining high-performance operation. Apacer's DataDefender™ technology is also popular with high-end casino gaming manufacturers. It prevents data loss or damage in the event of a sudden power loss.

Cindy Huang, director of Apacer's Vertical Market Application Division, pointed out how important the casino gaming industry is to the industrial-grade memory industry. At present, she went on, the cooperation model between Apacer and customers has gradually shifted from traditional product procurement to partnership thinking. For example, this CasinoPro™ technology solution, which will be officially unveiled at the Australasian Game Show, guarantees the reliability and data security of game storage products through better customized services.

As one of the largest professional gaming exhibitions in the world, AGE (Australasian Gaming Expo) assembled 237 exhibitors in 2018. The number of visitors increased by 7% compared with 2017, spanning 26 countries and breaking the record. This year AGE is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and the scale is expected to reach another peak.

[AGE 2019 (Australasian Gaming Expo)]

Date: 2019/08/13-08/15

Time: 08/13-08/14, 10am-5pm; 08/15, 10am-3pm

Location: ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour, Australia

Apacer Technology booth number: 673

