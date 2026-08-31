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31.08.2026 13:00:01

Aon To Buy USI Insurance Services From KKR In $17 Bln Deal

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87.82 CHF -2.28%
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(RTTNews) - Professional services firm Aon Plc (AON) announced Monday its agreement to acquire insurance brokerage USI Insurance Services from private-equity firm KKR & Co. Inc.(KKR) in a deal valued at about $17 billion.

The purchase price would be $16.7 billion on a net basis, which reflects approximately $278 million of certain tax attributes.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both Aon and USI. The transaction is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Aon and USI will continue to operate independently until the closing date.

Aon expects to fund the acquisition, as well as related transaction expenses and other costs, with new debt raised across a range of maturities, subject to market conditions.

USI, a provider of property & casualty, employee benefit, personal risk and retirement solutions for the middle market, has more than 10,500 team members across nearly 200 U.S. offices. The company generated approximately $3 billion in annual revenue.

Following the deal closure, USI Chairman and CEO Mike Sicard will serve as President of Aon plc and global CEO of Middle Market. Sicard will report to Greg Case, President and CEO of Aon, and join the Aon Executive Committee.

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Trading Signals: Netflix: Zurück auf dem Schirm

Der Streamingriese erlebt an der Wall Street gerade ein Comeback. Wenngleich ein steiniger Weg vor der Netflix-Aktie liegt, könnte die Aufholjagd durchaus noch weiter gehen.

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Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

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25.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Roche
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’969.65 19.59 SRQBMU
Short 15’266.60 13.91 S4BTCU
Short 15’855.37 8.86 S4ABWU
SMI-Kurs: 14’344.75 31.08.2026 12:57:33
Long 13’790.57 19.73 SEBAGU
Long 13’481.69 13.98 SGBWIU
Long 12’904.70 8.97 SRDBIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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