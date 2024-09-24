Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aon Aktie [Valor: 51778893 / ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54]
24.09.2024 04:15:00

Aon Study Shows Businesses in Asia Pacific Taking Longer to Convert Working Capital into Cash, Affecting Liquidity

EQS Newswire / 24/09/2024 / 04:15 CET/CEST

Average days receivable for most sectors increased compared to previous year

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2024 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the release of its 2024 Working Capital and Performance Benchmarking Report for Asia Pacific. The study examines the working capital performance and practices of more than 900 companies across 21 industries and 12 countries/territories in the Asia Pacific region.

According to the report, the average days receivable for Asia Pacific companies for year ending 2023 was 71 days. Although a small increase from 2022, an increase in days receivable reflects a decrease in working capital availability and indicates slower collection of cash from customers.

The report also reveals significant variations in days receivable across industries and countries/territories, highlighting the need for regional and sector-specific solutions. In the financial year ending 2023, companies in Japan reduced their days receivable by five days to 42 days and now lead the region in days receivable performance. Conversely, companies' days receivable increased considerably in Hong Kong at 65 days (+3.6), Thailand at 64 days (+2.6) and India (+2.7). While Hong Kong and Thailand remain below the regional average of 71 days, India fell further back to 100 days, emphasizing an opportunity for Indian corporates to optimize their working capital management.

Steve Taylor, head of credit solutions in Asia for Aon, said: "Working capital is crucial for any business, especially in times of uncertainty and volatility. When companies take longer to convert their working capital into cash, it can affect their liquidity and profitability. Businesses must identify areas for improving working capital availability and implement strategies such as using credit insurance to protect against the risk of non-payment, support revenue growth and secure financing. By applying data-driven insights companies can make better decisions to optimise their working capital management and generate significant value for their business."

Benchmarking against industry competitors is crucial for identifying areas for improvement in the working capital cycle. Japanese corporates, for example, are the regional leader in days receivable across all sectors, however within the electrical products sector they fall behind the industry average and are 27 days slower than their Korean competitors in the same sector.

The report suggests that best-in-class companies can leverage working capital efficiencies to generate free cash flow and reduce debt levels demonstrating the strategic importance of effective working capital management.

Ankit Tambe, regional director, credit solutions in Asia for Aon, said: "Benchmarking an organisation's days receivable against peers is an important step in assessing financial health and evaluating working capital performance. By reviewing credit solutions strategies to shorten the cash conversion cycle and unlock trapped capital, organisations can drive greater value creation and enable business growth."

For more information about the Working Capital and Performance Benchmarking report, click here.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.

News Source: Aon

24/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten