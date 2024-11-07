|
07.11.2024 03:29:57
Aon Joins Asia Investor Group on Climate Change as a Member
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced it has joined the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC) as its latest member with risk capital capabilities. The AIGCC is a non-profit initiative to create awareness and encourage action among Asia's asset owners and asset managers about the risks and opportunities associated with climate change and low-carbon investing. It is the leading network of institutional investors in Asia mitigating climate risks and seizing the opportunities of net zero.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
News Source: Aon
07/11/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Nachrichten zu Aon PLC Registered Shs
|
03:29
|Aon Joins Asia Investor Group on Climate Change as a Member (EQS Group)
|
24.10.24
|Ausblick: Aon stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.09.24
|Aon Study Shows Businesses in Asia Pacific Taking Longer to Convert Working Capital into Cash, Affecting Liquidity (EQS Group)
|
25.07.24
|Ausblick: Aon öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.06.24
|S&P 500-Papier Aon-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Aon Aktionären eine Freude (finanzen.ch)
|
20.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
20.06.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
20.06.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: mittags Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.ch)