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14.07.2026 04:15:12
Aon Highlights Maturing Transaction Risk Market in Asia Pacific Region as Claims Trends Evolve
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SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has released Asia Pacific (APAC) findings from its 2026 Global Transaction Solutions Claims Study, highlighting the continued evolution of the region's transaction risk market and emerging claims trends.
Sector-Specific Risks Continue to Evolve
The study identifies distinct patterns of loss across key industries:
The findings indicate that W&I and tax insurance are increasingly integrated into transaction planning strategies and risk management strategies, particularly for large and cross-border transactions where traditional seller recourse may be limited.
"As claims experience deepens across Asia Pacific, clients are becoming more confident in pursuing recovery and leveraging these solutions as part of their deal strategy," said Anita Vivekananda, managing director of Transaction Solutions in APAC for Aon. "At the same time, the growing prevalence of long-tail tax and regulatory exposures is contributing to a more complex risk landscape, making transaction insurance an increasingly important consideration for organizations pursuing growth and investment opportunities."
About the Report
The 2026 Global Transaction Solutions Claims Study offers insights to help Asian buyers, sellers and advisers better understand emerging claims patterns and the role insurance can play in supporting transaction outcomes over time. The 2026 study reflects continued claims engagement across transaction solutions, with Aon having supported clients on more than 2,000 claims and secured over US$3 billion in recoveries worldwide.
For further details, see the full report 2026 Global Transaction Solutions Claims Study.
Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AonAon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
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Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.
News Source: Aon plc
14/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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