Housing Finance Company of Kenya Aktie [ISIN: KE0000000240]
18.07.2023 00:00:00

Anywhere to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Webcast on July 25, 2023

MADISON, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.  The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at anywhere.re under "Investors" or by dialing 888-330-3077 (toll free); international participants should dial 646-960-0674. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter joint ventures, supporting approximately 1.2 million home transactions in 2022. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 195,000 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for twelve consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 by Fortune, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Alicia Swift

Trey Sarten



(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-2162



alicia.swift@anywhere.re

trey.sarten@anywhere.re









Tim Swanson

Gabriella Chiera



(973) 407-2612

(973) 407-5236



tim.swanson@anywhere.re

gabriella.chiera@anywhere.re



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anywhere-to-release-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-host-webcast-on-july-25-2023-301879078.html

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

