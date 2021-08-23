Anycubic's Photon Ultra, the New DLP 3D Printer, Launches on Kickstarter

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, the established 3D printer brand known for its high-quality and affordable printers, is coming to Kickstarter with a world premiere: the world's first affordable, high-precision DLP 3D printer for consumers. The Anycubic Photon Ultra features an exclusive debut of Texas Instrument's latest DLP technology, which brings many advantages to users, such as: low to no maintenance, extremely high-resolution prints, and much lower power consumption. DLP printers are superior to LCD based 3D printers in printing small and narrow models, but have always been prohibitively expensive, until now. Anycubic is aimed to solve this problem and fit the needs of its customers.

Main benefits of Anycubic Photon Ultra

High-precision printing

Although the specified resolution of this DLP printer Anycubic Photon Ultra is rated at 720p, its print quality is even better than that of 2k/4k monochrome LCD screen printers. This is because DLP printers use a different technology to project light compared to LCD printers. DLP printers use a projector that reflects all the light to a pixel via a micromirror, therefore, there is no light convergence, achieving crisper black-white contrasts. LCD printers converge all the light to a pixel, which can cause bumps and shadows on the edge of models. When displaying thin lines and small-size texts, DLP printers are clearer than LCD printers with purer colors and richer layers, resulting in more delicate texture and sharper corners of models.

Longer durability

LCD screens are a consumable, which need to be replaced every 3 to 5 months. The Anycubic Photon Ultra does not have an LCD screen and the internal projector enables the printer to be used for more than 20,000 hours. This means the average user saves about $600 on LCD screen replacements. With a Kickstarter price tag of $399, most people will have more money saved than they spent on the Anycubic Photon Ultra!

Energy saving

The fact that the Anycubic Photon Ultra doesn't require high maintenance LCD screens is already a big step forward in creating an environmentally friendly 3D printer. The machine is also much more energy efficient, which further improves its impact on the environment. The Anycubic Photon Ultra DLP printer operates at 40% light efficiency, which is 15 times higher than the 2.5-3% that LCD printers usually operate at. It uses far less energy and is rated at 12W with an average power consumption of 8.5W. The printer consumes between 0.017 - 0.034 kWh to print a 100mm high model,

Whisper quiet printing

Lower power consumption equals less heat, which means the Anycubic Photon Ultra doesn't need any cooling fans, making it truly whisper quiet.

Smooth edges

With 16 x anti-aliasing the edges and corners of prints are smoothed out, reducing layer lines and post-processing time.

Fast print speed

Anycubic Photon Ultra's print speed is about 1.5s per layer, comparable to LCD printers like Photon Mono X, whose speed is 1.5 - 2s per layer. Compared to SLA's point light source printing, its speed is up to 5 times faster.

Wide range of resin options

Anycubic Photon Ultra has options for adjustable UV power, which makes the printer suitable for use with a wide range of resins, giving users endless possibilities and creative freedom.

Better adhesion

The print bed has been laser engraved for enhanced platform adhesion and evenness, ensuring prints have a higher success rate and better stability.

User friendly interface

The Anycubic Photon Ultra debuts printing settings to be modified directly on the printer via the color touch screen, making it easier to adjust and optimize without a computer.

Price & Crowdfunding details

The Anycubic Photon Ultra is making its worldwide debut on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, where it will be available at just $399 for the first 100 backers and $499 for normal price. After Kickstarter, Anycubic Photon Ultra's price on Amazon will be over $599.

Anycubic Photon Ultra is launching on Kickstarter on September 15th, 2021, where it will be available for pre-order in a worldwide exclusive. We are using crowdfunding to match the innovative spirit of our customers, who are trailblazers in the creative community, always embracing the new. Our campaign will last for approximately one month, offering many benefits, discounts and special promotions to our early supporters. After Kickstarter, backers will be the first in the world to receive their Anycubic Photon Ultra, and later in the year it will become available via the regular Anycubic distribution channels at a slightly higher price.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printer industry, which specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales. We provide many affordable, high-performance and smart printers for different kinds of customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology so as to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their creativity and turn their imagination into reality.

