24.10.2020 18:00:00

Anviz Launches New Generation Face Recognition Solutions in Response to Post-Pandemic World

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past couple of months, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple disruptions and safety concerns for organizations across every industry. As businesses struggle to create a safe, comfortable return for employees, customers, and vendors, touchless and thermal management has become an integral part of requirements in providing immediate, visual scanning solutions.

FaceDeep 5 is Anviz's newest smart face recognition terminal with a temperature screening function

Anviz, a demonstrated biometric and AIOT technology provider since 2001, pioneered touchless registration and face-based check-in & access management of its latest innovation. It is excited to announce the release of a strategic addition to its product line, FaceDeep 5 and FaceDeep 5 IRT, a fully integrated Contactless and Thermal Management Solution for the people to access control of entrances or record attendance time and simultaneously check temperature and mask-wearing without having to touch a terminal or gate, requirements which are quickly finding their way into commercial offices, hospitality and retail chains, hopeful crowded sports arenas, medical facilities, and more.

Equipped with Infrared Thermal Temperature Detection Camera, FaceDeep 5 IRT is specially designed to rapidly scan users with elevated body temperature in less than 0.3 seconds within 3.2 feet and customizes alerts and a variety of reporting for high-temperature notifications and no-mask wearing.

Specifically, the temperature screening with thermographic technology (32x32 pixels), is more accurate and faster to catch up than others with thermopile technology (single point) in the market. And the dual facial recognition cameras (IR & VIS) incorporate a BioNano, state-of-the-art facial recognition algorithm plus RFID(both 125Khz and 13.56Mhz) reading technology.

Completely configurable, the platform can be managed on the device or in the CrossChex Software application and provided with SDK for 3rd party integration if need.  Apart from its many competitive advantages, FaceDeep5 is IP65 compliant and applicable to outdoors.

In addition, as a long-time technology innovator, Anviz is also developing cloud-based fully integrated people engagement platforms including true mobile device management. Plus, Anviz is also providing a variety of mounts and stands for the terminals. Just as David, Anviz BD Director in North America explained, "The demand for our surface wall and desktop model was clear from the start, but as we started to see significantly increased interest from commercial buildings, sports arenas, international hotel chains, and expansive casinos, we needed a variety of highly durable stands to increase adaptability and use in high-traffic areas."

About Anviz

As a leading provider of converged intelligent security solutions, Anviz Global Inc. is committed to providing comprehensive Biometrics access control, time & attendance as well as IP video surveillance solutions to millions of SMB and enterprises clients globally. Anviz is energetic and open to the latest trends and markets always. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with cloud, IoT and AI technologies, Anviz has introduced innovations to the security industry worldwide and developed 6 subsidiaries to serve partners over 140 countries in the last decades.

For more information, please visit www.anviz.com or contact directly via email at marketing@anviz.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anviz-launches-new-generation-face-recognition-solutions-in-response-to-post-pandemic-world-301159114.html

SOURCE Shanghai Anviz Technology Co. Ltd.

