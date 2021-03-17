SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’826 -0.4%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1008 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’732 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’185 0.7%  Dollar 0.9248 -0.3%  Öl 68.5 -0.5% 

17.03.2021 04:28:00

Anviz Launched New CrossChex Cloud System along with FaceDeep 3 Contactless Face Recognition Terminal

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- The CrossChex Cloud is based on the AWS cloud server, providing easy solutions for the small and medium business sectors and helps store the data more safely. Our security processes and controls are authenticated to meet SOC 2 Type II security standards. This includes using two-fact or verify, encrypting computers, logging administrators actions, tracking access grants using verified policies, and following repeatable processes for a consistent and secure customer experience.

The FaceDeep3 Series is the powerful face recognition terminal with 1:10,000 user <0.3 sec operational recognition ability, And the latest BioNANO deep learning algorithm. With the assistance of AI NPU, non-living body recognition such as videos and photos can be accurately excluded, and people wearing masks can be accurately identified adding to its FaceDeep3 temperature detection helps reduce the risk by alarming abnormal body temperature.

A combination of FaceDeep3 Series with CrossChex Cloud System supports remote registration, real-time data upload, and real-time reports, temperature detection and contactless solution which assures safety and satisfaction to Small & Medium Business channels.

About Anviz

Thanks to the continuous efforts of nearly 20 years, we are becoming our clients' best choice in the management of integrated security systems, and complete variety of smart and user-friendly terminals. We will keep striving to provide smart security for millions of commercial clients globally.

Since 2001, Anviz has been the world's leading provider of Biometrics, video surveillance, intelligent smart home and smart building solutions. We are always energetic and open to the latest trends and markets. We are promoting the application of AIoT and cloud technology to provide customers with a more integrated, convenient and efficient integrated smart solution.

www.anviz.com

