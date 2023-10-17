Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.10.2023 12:55:00

Antion Biosciences Announces Presentation of Two Abstracts from its Multiplex Cell Engineering Platform at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Meeting

  • Functional demonstration of Antion’s uniquely capable technology to develop allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T-cells with "tuned” silencing of HLA-I
  • Latest advancements in the application of Antion’s miCAR platform to multiplex engineer allogeneic and hypoimmunogenic CAR T-cells with enhanced cellular potency by means of 6-target gene silencing

GENEVA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antion Biosciences SA (Antion), an innovative developer of cell and gene therapy technologies, is delighted to announce the presentation of two posters at the upcoming ESGCT Annual Meeting on 24-27 October 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. The data will showcase latest advancements in Antion’s quest to develop safer and more effective off-the-shelf cell and gene therapies by applying its uniquely tunable, multiplex engineering platform.

"We are incredibly enthusiastic about presenting some of the most exciting data we have generated to date – not only are we able to multiplex engineer CAR T-cells beyond the capabilities of gene editing technologies, but we are also starting to show concrete functional data and rationale for tunable silencing of HLA-I,” said Marco Alessandrini, PhD, CEO. "Antion is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in cellular therapy by employing our exceptionally versatile suite of technologies. We welcome all attendees to join us during the poster sessions to learn more about our advancements and to explore the potential applications of our technology across the field of cell and gene therapy.”

Antion Abstracts:

MULTIPLEX CELL ENGINEERING OF ALLOGENEIC ANTI-CD19 CAR T-CELLS WITH TUNED SILENCING OF HLA CLASS I LIMITS REJECTION BY BOTH CD8 T-CELLS AND NK CELLS
Presenter: Marco Alessandrini, PhD.
Poster ID: P460
Poster Sessions:

  • Wednesday, October 25, from 18:15 to 19:30
  • Thursday, October 26, from 19:30 to 20:30

MULTIPLEX SILENCING OF SIX MOLECULES ENDOWS ALLOGENEIC ANTI-CD19 CAR T-CELLS WITH PROPERTIES OF ENHANCED CELLULAR POTENCY AND LIMITED REJECTION
Presenter: Audrey Roussel-Gervais, PhD.
Poster ID: P468
Poster Sessions:

  • Wednesday, October 25, from 18:15 to 19:30
  • Thursday, October 26, from 19:30 to 20:30

About Antion Biosciences
Antion Biosciences SA is a Swiss-based biotechnology company developing universal cell and gene therapy products for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Antion’s proprietary gene silencing and co-expression gene constructs allow for a modular and tunable approach to multiplex engineering of therapeutic cells. By developing off-the-shelf therapies with enhanced potency, our vision is to make cell and gene therapies universal and broaden access to these life-changing therapies for all patients. For more information, please visit https://www.antionbio.com.

Antion's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Please note: This announcement can contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and projections about future events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, industry trends, and operational risks.

Antion Biosciences Contact
media@antionbio.com
Antion Biosciences SA
Chemin des Aulx 12, CTN12
1228 Plan-les-Ouates
Geneva
Switzerland


