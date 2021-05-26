Antifouling Coatings Market to grow USD 1.96 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Antifouling Coatings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The antifouling coatings market is set to grow by USD 1.96 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The antifouling coatings market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques employed for market sizing on various markets to help industry leaders improve their business.

Antifouling Coatings Market: Segmentation by Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the vessels segment in 2020. Due to factors such as the increased consumption of fuel, increased vessel displacement, and the increased expenses from the requirement of cleaning the ship, there will be an increase in the demand for antifouling coatings. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Antifouling Coatings Market: Segmentation by Geography

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the growth of the shipbuilding industry which will significantly influence the antifouling coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for antifouling coatings in APAC.

Antifouling Coatings Market: Opportunities

Factors such as the new developments in shipping logistics and projects in developing economies, the growing oil, and gas segment, and increasing offshoring activities are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the shipping industry. This will create considerable demand for the antifouling coatings market, thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Growth in the shipbuilding industry

Impact on the performance of vessels

The increasing number of passenger cruises

Market Challenges

The fluctuating cost of raw materials

Harmful effects of chemicals on the environment

Regulations differing from country to country

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

Altex Coatings Ltd.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hempel AS

Jotun AS

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

