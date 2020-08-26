|
Antifog Additive Market to 2026 - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifog Additive Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global antifog additive market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global antifog additive market to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on antifog additive market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.
The report on antifog additive market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global antifog additive market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global antifog additive market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Easy availability of raw material and rising food packaging and processing industry
- Increasing production of rate of additives, cost-effective production and growing demand from end user industries
2) Restraints
- Stringent governement regulation and lesser usability of plastic
3) Opportunities
- Key players are focusing on new product development and R&D activities
Research Methodology
A) Primary Research
The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include
1. Key Opinion Leaders
2. Internal and External subject matter experts
3. Professionals and participants from the industry
The primary research respondents typically include
1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review
2. Product/brand/marketing managers
3. CXO level executives
4. Regional/zonal/ country managers
5. Vice President level executives.
B) Secondary Research
Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.
The secondary sources of the data typically include
1. Company reports and publications
2. Government/institutional publications
3. Trade and associations journals
4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.
5. Websites and publications by research agencies
Segment Covered
The global antifog additive market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.
The Global Antifog Additive Market by Type
- Gycerol Esters
- Polyglycerols Esters
- Ethoxilated Sorbitan Esters
- Sorbitan Esters Of Fatty Acids
- Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters
- Gelatin
- Polyoxyethylene Esters Of Oleic Acid
- Titanium Dioxide
- Others
The Global Antifog Additive Market by Application
- Agriculture Film
- Food Packaging Film
- Others
Company Profiles
- Croda international Plc
- A. Schulman, Inc.
- PolyOne Corporation
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Corbion N.V.
- Ashland Inc
- Evonik Industries
- E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
- PCC Chemax Inc.
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Antifog Additive Market Highlights
2.2. Antifog Additive Market Projection
2.3. Antifog Additive Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Antifog Additive Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Antifog Additive Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Antifog Additive Market
4. Antifog Additive Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Antifog Additive Market by Type
5.1. Gycerol Esters
5.2. Polyglycerols Esters
5.3. Ethoxilated Sorbitan Esters
5.4. Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids
5.5. Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters
5.6. Gelatin
5.7. Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid
5.8. Titanium Dioxide
5.9. Others
6. Global Antifog Additive Market by Application
6.1. Agriculture Film
6.2. Food Packaging Film
6.3. Others
7. Global Antifog Additive Market by Region 2020-2026
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Antifog Additive Market by Type
7.1.2. North America Antifog Additive Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Antifog Additive Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Antifog Additive Market by Type
7.2.2. Europe Antifog Additive Market by Application
7.2.3. Europe Antifog Additive Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Antifog Additive Market by Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Antifog Additive Market by Application
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Antifog Additive Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Antifog Additive Market by Type
7.4.2. RoW Antifog Additive Market by Application
7.4.3. RoW Antifog Additive Market by Sub-region
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Antifog Additive Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Croda international Plc
8.2.2. A. Schulman, Inc.
8.2.3. PolyOne Corporation
8.2.4. AkzoNobel N.V.
8.2.5. Corbion N.V.
8.2.6. Ashland Inc
8.2.7. Evonik Industries
8.2.8. E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
8.2.9. PCC Chemax Inc.
8.2.10. Others
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
