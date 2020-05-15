Antibody Taxi Launches Mobile Antibody Testing in New York City

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antibody Taxi launched its service in response to Governor Cuomo's appeal to make antibody testing a main priority and to meet the growing demand for antibody testing during COVID-19. Antibody Taxi's mission is to facilitate antibody testing that is in line with FDA guidelines, but does not require patients to leave the comfort of their home.

In order to accomplish this, Antibody Taxi assembled a mobile fleet and HIPAA-compliant software tools to protect patient data, enabling them to safely test a large number of patients across New York in a short amount of time.

Currently, antibody testing in most clinics requires patients to commute to testing centers which increases their chances of exposure to COVID-19.

Antibody Taxi makes getting tested simple. You start by scheduling an appointment online, a healthcare professional in protective gear comes to your home in a sanitized car, your blood sample is taken and then analyzed at a Labcorp lab in New York and test results are sent within 24hrs- 72hrs. While some antibody test clinics may use rapid test kits with a fairly low sensitivity, Labcorp uses an immunoassay test with a sensitivity of over >90%.

Additionally, in order to do their part and help the heroes of COVID-19, Antibody Taxi is offering free antibody testing every Friday for healthcare workers.

For more information and to book an appointment online please visit: http://www.antibodytaxi.com.

About Antibody Testing:

A COVID-19 Antibody Test can help identify if you have been exposed or have recovered from COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that these "tests detect the presence of antibodies in the blood – if antibodies are present, that indicates that the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it... Antibody tests begin to answer critical population-level questions about the prevalence of COVID-19 infections in different communities, and whether the presence of antibodies conveys immunity, and, if so, for how long."

According to the CDC, the majority of people infected with COVID-19 in the United States never display any symptoms and may have come in contact with someone who was exposed. The test provides patients with information on their COVID-19 exposure and the presence of antibodies in their blood.

About Antibody Taxi:

Antibody Taxi launched its service in early May in response to Governor Cuomo's appeal to make antibody testing a main priority and meet the growing demand for antibody testing during COVID-19. Antibody Taxi's mission is to provide an antibody testing service that is in line with FDA guidelines, but does not require patients to leave the comfort of their home. The creation of their mobile fleet aims to improve accessibility to antibody testing for this important health initiative.

For Media Inquiries:

Please Contact:

Antibody Taxi

Hello@AntibodyTaxi.com

SOURCE Antibody Taxi LLC