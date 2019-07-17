Antibe Therapeutics Reports 2019 Year-End Financial and Operating Results

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company”) (TSXV:ATE, OTCQB:ATBPF) filed its financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 16 for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company's audited 2019 consolidated financial statements, MD&A and AIF are available on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer, non-addictive medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. Citagenix Inc., an Antibe subsidiary, is a market leader and worldwide distributor of regenerative medicine products for the dental marketplace. www.antibethera.com.

