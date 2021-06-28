Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market to reach USD 58 Billion by 2024 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market and it is poised to grow by USD 58 Billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. What are the expected price changes in this market?

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is expected to have a CAGR of 9.05% during 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the trends and challenges: www.spendedge.com/report/anticounterfeit-packaging--sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Who are the top players in the market?

Avery Dennison Corp., Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, SICPA HOLDING SA, Zebra Technologies Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Authentix Inc., and Amcor Plc, are some of the major market participants.

Avery Dennison Corp., Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, SICPA HOLDING SA, Zebra Technologies Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Authentix Inc., and Amcor Plc, are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on Anti-Counterfeit Packaging procurement.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Aluminum - Forecast and Analysis : The aluminum will grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 1.5%-3.5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

The aluminum will grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 1.5%-3.5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Plastic Bags and Pouches Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on product portfolio, ability to provide tested products, logistics and distribution, and innovations.

This report evaluates suppliers based on product portfolio, ability to provide tested products, logistics and distribution, and innovations. Pallets - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on global accessibility of distribution network, production capacity and capacity utilization, capability to track the delivery shipment, and immediate receptiveness to manage supply chain disruptions.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Anti-Counterfeit Packaging TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market-to-reach-usd-58-billion-by-2024--spendedge-301320731.html

SOURCE SpendEdge