(RTTNews) - Anthropic announced the pricing of its initial public offering or IPO at $83.00 per share, ahead of its planned Nasdaq debut under the ticker symbol 'ANT.'

The offering consists of 980 million shares of Class A common stock, including approximately 956.4 million shares sold by Anthropic and 23.6 million shares sold by certain existing shareholders. Anthropic will not receive proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the stockholders.

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, with the offering anticipated to close on November 20, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Major AI Company to Enter Public Markets

Anthropic is best known for developing the Claude family of artificial intelligence models and has emerged as one of the leading companies in generative AI.

The IPO is expected to provide the company with additional capital to support the expansion of its AI technologies across a range of industries, including software, scientific research and healthcare.

Growing Presence in Life Sciences

Beyond its core AI business, Anthropic has increasingly focused on applications in drug discovery and life sciences research. The company has reported research partnerships with six organizations developing new medicines, including Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), aimed at exploring how Claude can support drug discovery and development.

As pharmaceutical companies seek to shorten drug development timelines and improve research productivity, advanced AI systems are increasingly being explored as tools to support target discovery, molecule design and clinical research.

Offering Details

Anthropic has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147 million shares of Class A common stock.

The IPO is being underwritten by a group of investment banks, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley serving as lead underwriters.

The offering marks one of the most closely watched public listings in the artificial intelligence sector, reflecting growing investor interest in companies developing next-generation AI platforms and their potential applications across industries, including healthcare and life sciences.