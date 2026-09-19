Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’787 -1.2%  SPI 19’515 -0.9%  Dow 51’683 -0.2%  DAX 25’304 -1.6%  Euro 0.9441 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’236 -1.4%  Gold 4’380 0.9%  Bitcoin 66’738 5.9%  Dollar 0.8230 0.0%  Öl 103.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526On113454047Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Schutz vor Geldentwertung: Wann sich Inflation-Linked Bond ETFs für das Portfolio lohnen
Buffer-ETFs unter der Lupe: Wie lohnenswert sind tatsächlich?
Aktien von NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Warum Large Caps zum Jahresende im Vorteil sein könnten
Warten auf Anthropic-Aktie: Börsengang verzögert sich offenbar - was Anleger daraus ableiten können
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Accenture Aktie 10478724 / IE00B4BNMY34

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.09.2026 14:41:17

Anthropic, Accenture Partner To Advance Independent AI Safety Evaluations

Accenture
151.67 CHF -3.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced a partnership with Accenture to develop an independent evaluation framework for frontier AI systems, marking a significant step toward greater transparency and accountability in advanced AI development.

The collaboration, led by Accenture's specialist AI unit Faculty, will focus on evaluating and red-teaming AI models, conducting alignment assessments, and testing safety safeguards. The initiative aims to provide deeper scrutiny of frontier AI systems as they are developed and deployed.

Under the arrangement, Anthropic and Accenture each expect to invest at least $1 billion over the next five years to expand capabilities in AI evaluation and oversight.

A key feature of the partnership is the concept of "embedded evaluators." Unlike traditional external reviewers, embedded evaluators will operate within AI companies and have access similar to that of employees. This access is intended to provide visibility into model training, development decisions, deployment processes, and safety practices.

Supporters of the approach argue that embedded evaluators can help identify risks, assess whether safety commitments are being met, and offer more informed public reporting on the benefits and potential challenges associated with advanced AI systems. Responsibility for model safety, however, will remain with the AI developers.

The field currently lacks established standards governing evaluator access, reporting practices, and funding structures. Anthropic has indicated that long-term funding for independent evaluation may ultimately come from pooled industry resources or government-backed mechanisms. Until such systems emerge, a variety of funding models and evaluation partnerships are expected to be tested.

As part of the broader effort, Anthropic is also in discussions with nonprofit organizations, including METR, to explore pilot programs for embedded evaluation. The company advocates for the development of a wider ecosystem of independent evaluators operating under shared standards.

The partnership is non-exclusive, allowing both organizations to collaborate with additional AI developers and evaluation groups. Anthropic has indicated that further evaluation partnerships are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the industry continues to explore new approaches to AI safety and oversight.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Accenture plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?