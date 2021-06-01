SMI 11’495 1.2%  SPI 14’823 1.1%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’669 1.6%  Euro 1.0988 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’096 1.4%  Gold 1’908 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’968 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8988 0.0%  Öl 70.8 1.6% 
01.06.2021 13:35:00

Anthony Marsala of Madison Street Capital Joins the Chicago Board of Cents Ability

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony Marsala to Cents Ability's Chicago board. Cents Ability was founded in 2004 and is dedicated to educating and empowering high school students to achieve their goals through the prudent and informed management of their financial resources.

Madison Street Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Street Capital)

"Anthony's extensive leadership experience across many different fields within the financial services sector will serve the organization well as we seek to expand into Chicago," said Roy Paul, Executive Director of Cents Ability.

As Co-Founder and COO of Madison Street Capital, Anthony Marsala is a 19-year veteran of the investment banking industry. His experience includes extensive deal work in corporate finance as well as sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory. Mr. Marsala has been a CVA through NACVA for the past 17 years, and a board member on its Valuation Credentialing Board. In addition, Mr. Marsala was named an honoree by NACVA as part of its 40 Under Forty recognition program.

In 2016, Mr. Marsala was selected as a participant in the Crain's Leadership Academy Program and also received the M&A Advisor's Emerging Leaders Award for 2016. Mr. Marsala is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and also holds a Master's Degree from Said Business School at the University of Oxford.

"I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to join the Chicago board for Cents Ability," Marsala said. "What an exciting and challenging time to be part of an organization that is teaching teenagers the fundamentals of personal finance to enhance their future success."

To learn more about Cents Ability's financial literacy education programs, visit www.cents-ability.org.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthony-marsala-of-madison-street-capital-joins-the-chicago-board-of-cents-ability-301302083.html

SOURCE Madison Street Capital

﻿

