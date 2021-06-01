Anthony Marsala of Madison Street Capital Joins the Chicago Board of Cents Ability

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony Marsala to Cents Ability's Chicago board. Cents Ability was founded in 2004 and is dedicated to educating and empowering high school students to achieve their goals through the prudent and informed management of their financial resources.

"Anthony's extensive leadership experience across many different fields within the financial services sector will serve the organization well as we seek to expand into Chicago," said Roy Paul, Executive Director of Cents Ability.

As Co-Founder and COO of Madison Street Capital, Anthony Marsala is a 19-year veteran of the investment banking industry. His experience includes extensive deal work in corporate finance as well as sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory. Mr. Marsala has been a CVA through NACVA for the past 17 years, and a board member on its Valuation Credentialing Board. In addition, Mr. Marsala was named an honoree by NACVA as part of its 40 Under Forty recognition program.

In 2016, Mr. Marsala was selected as a participant in the Crain's Leadership Academy Program and also received the M&A Advisor's Emerging Leaders Award for 2016. Mr. Marsala is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and also holds a Master's Degree from Said Business School at the University of Oxford.

"I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to join the Chicago board for Cents Ability," Marsala said. "What an exciting and challenging time to be part of an organization that is teaching teenagers the fundamentals of personal finance to enhance their future success."

To learn more about Cents Ability's financial literacy education programs, visit www.cents-ability.org .

