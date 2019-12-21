Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce Presents the Living Legacy Award to Eric Kilstrom

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIP Mortgage is proud to announce that Branch Manager and Senior Loan Officer Eric Kilstrom was presented with the Living Legacy Award, by the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce, on December 7, 2019.

In the mortgage business for over two decades, Eric has given selflessly through the years to both improve and impact the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of people. In 2002, Eric founded both the Anthem Chamber of Commerce and We Care Anthem, a non-profit organization. To date, through Eric's efforts, over $2M has been raised for the benefit of local families.

Says Heather Maxwell, Executive Director of the Anthem Chamber, "Recognizing Eric, who's vision and leadership has impacted so many across our community for the last 20 years, is an honor." She continued, "His commitment, sacrifice, and significant impact have created a lasting legacy."

Eric founded We Care Anthem with the specific purpose of raising money for families, friends, and neighbors who have a child fighting a life-threatening illness or have experienced the sudden loss of a child. To date, they have helped support over 50 children and their families and are proud of the fact that 100% of money raised goes directly to those in need.

"Eric represents the best of the best," says Jay Barbour, Owner and President of VIP Mortgage. "All of us at VIP are so proud of him and this award is a testament to who he is as a person. We Care Anthem has had a huge impact on our community and without Eric, that would have never happened!"

