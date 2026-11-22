(RTTNews) - Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (AVR, AVR.AX) announced encouraging one-year clinical and hemodynamic data for its DurAVR Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in 100 patients with severe aortic stenosis and small aortic annuli, a patient group that often experiences higher complications following transcatheter valve replacement procedures.

The study showed that only 1% of patients required hospitalization for heart failure during the first year after treatment. The DurAVR THV maintained strong valve performance, recording a mean pressure gradient of 8.9 mmHg and a mean effective orifice area (EOA) of 2.2 cm². No cases of moderate or severe paravalvular leak (PVL) were reported, and there were no valve-related deaths.

Patient quality of life also improved significantly. The proportion of patients with mild or no symptoms (NYHA Class I/II) increased from 39% before treatment to 96% at one year. In addition, 97% of patients were free from moderate or severe prosthesis-patient mismatch (PPM) at 30 days.

The results were achieved in a clinically complex patient population. Before treatment, 61% of patients were classified as NYHA Class III/IV, indicating advanced symptoms, while the average STS-PROM surgical risk score was 4.7%. The study also included patients with heavily calcified valves and bicuspid valve anatomy.

One-year clinical outcomes showed an all-cause mortality rate of 6%, including two cardiovascular deaths, two deaths related to non-cardiac infections, one cancer-related death, and one death resulting from a car accident. Stroke occurred in 3% of patients, while 9% required permanent pacemaker implantation.

The findings were drawn from patients enrolled in the EMBARK and Early Feasibility Studies (EFS) conducted across the United States and Europe. The late-breaking results were presented by Dr. Rishi Puri of Cleveland Clinic during the TAVI Hotline session at PCR London Valves 2026, highlighting the potential of DurAVR THV to deliver durable valve performance and favorable clinical outcomes in a challenging patient population.

Anteris Technologies Global closed at $4.99 on November 20 on Nasdaq, down $0.10, or 1.96%. In after-hours trading, the stock rebounded to $5.09, gaining $0.10, or 2.00%

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