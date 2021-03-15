Antengene Appoints Minyoung Kim as General Manager of Antengene South Korea

SHANGHAI and SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Ms. Minyoung Kim as General Manager of Antengene South Korea. Antengene is actively expanding geographic presence across APAC Markets and has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Seoul.

Minyoung will lead Antengene operations in South Korea and will be responsible for implementing Antengene's vision, building a talented & highly respected organization, collaborating closely with Korean healthcare professionals and commercializing Antengene's innovative portfolio of novel therapies to expand treatment options for patients in South Korea. Minyoung will report directly to Mr. Thomas Karalis, Antengene's Corporate Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Region.

Minyoung is a highly respected industry leader in South Korea with over 30 years of industry experience and has built a reputation for achieving excellence in new product launches, expanding product access and engaging with her organization to create impactful patient focused growth strategies. Prior to joining Antengene, she was General Manager of Ipsen Korea and during her tenure, she led significant business growth through new product launches and organizational transformation. Minyoung has also worked with Eli Lilly Korea and Asian regional operations in diverse leadership roles across marketing, sales, and market access for 13 years through which she was involved with multiple new product launches across diverse therapeutic areas including oncology. Prior to Eli Lilly, Minyoung also worked at IMS Health (now IQVIA) and Seoul National University Hospital as a pharmacist.

"Minyoung is a seasoned leader in the pharmaceutical industry with a track record of building a high-performing organization and accomplishing business growth," said Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene. "We sincerely believe that her rich experience will bring vitality to our team and success to the company. We are confident to achieve rapid growth and accelerated development in the near future under Minyoung's leadership to treat cancer patients with unmet medical needs in Korea."

Mr. Thomas Karalis, Corporate Vice President, Head of Asia Pacific Region at Antengene comments: "Antengene is rapidly expanding across Asia Pacific markets and establishing our presence in South Korea is an important milestone for our company. I am very excited to have an accomplished leader such as Minyoung join Antengene as General Manager for South Korea and I am very confident that with her depth of leadership experience across South Korea and Asia, Antengene South Korea will build a reputation for success in bringing our innovative therapies to South Korean patients."

"I am impressed by the promising pipeline and talented team at Antengene. It's great to join the Antengene team and establish a Korea affiliate to bring innovative medicines to patients in Korea," said Ms. Minyoung Kim.

Minyoung earned her B.S. in Pharmacy from Seoul National University and MBA in Helsinki School of Economics (now Aalto University).

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology medicines. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets and obtained 12 investigational new drug approvals in Asia Pacific. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene aims to address significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

