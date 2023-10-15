Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'900 -0.7%  SPI 14'240 -0.8%  Dow 33'670 0.1%  DAX 15'187 -1.6%  Euro 0.9549 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'136 -1.5%  Gold 1'933 3.4%  Bitcoin 24'392 0.5%  Dollar 0.9032 0.0%  Öl 90.9 5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842On113454047Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Birkenstock129711946Novartis1200526UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Steel579566Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171
Top News
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
Julius Bär wirbt für Neuaufstellung Manager bei der UBS ab
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Facebook-Konzern mit stärkerer Inhaltskontrolle nach Hamas-Attacke
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

16.10.2023 00:00:00

Antarctic Ocean Conservation Body under pressure to live up to its name

HOBART, Australia, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Governments responsible for safeguarding Antarctic marine life will be meeting over the next two weeks at the annual meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR)- from 16-27 October in Hobart, Australia. A key topic on the agenda continues to be progressing the designation of three large-scale marine protected area (MPA) proposals in the East Antarctic, Weddell Sea and Antarctic Peninsula that have been stalled for years.

Credit: John B. Weller

This is the second time this year that countries can act on these protection proposals, following an additional Special CCAMLR meeting dedicated to this topic that took place in Santiago in June. The Special meeting disappointingly ended with no further progress due to a couple of countries thwarting the full consensus needed.

"It's not only environmental groups, but also conservation-minded governments that are becoming increasingly frustrated at CCAMLR's lack of protection. We know it can make decisions to approve fishing, and they should be able to do so on conservation. It's a disgrace that exploitation is prioritized over protection. It's time for CCAMLR to get the job done," said Claire Christian, Executive Director of Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition.

CCAMLR is increasingly coming under the international spotlight for its poor track record on conservation, with the last significant action taken in 2016 with the agreement of the Ross Sea MPA. Since then, the climate crisis has accelerated, with news last month of Antarctica breaking a new record for the lowest annual maximum amount of sea ice around the continent by an extra million square kilometres.

"This year the Southern Ocean experienced record high temperatures and record low sea ice levels, which researchers believe caused the death of all emperor penguin chicks in four colonies, totaling an estimated 9,000 chicks. The speed of change in the Antarctic is alarming, but even more alarming is CCAMLR's failure to take any action this past decade to address the impacts of climate change. MPAs will not stop climate change, but they will help provide resilience to the ecosystem. It is time for CCAMLR to break the impasse and make good on its overdue promise to create a network of MPAs in Antarctica," said Andrea Kavanagh, director of Antarctic and Southern Ocean conservation work for The Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy Project.

Just last month the UN Secretary General announced that only 15% of the Sustainable Development Goals are on track, and many are even going backwards. At the same time over 80 countries signed onto a new High Seas Treaty, signaling international commitment to further safeguarding ocean marine life.

"With such energy and momentum behind this new High Seas Treaty, multilateralism is clearly not dead in the water. But where governments continue to fail is translating these international commitments into actual positive change, which is what we are experiencing year on year in CCAMLR. The planet's future needs to come first," said Jehki Härkönen, ocean policy advisor at Greenpeace International.

Other key issues on the agenda include measures to update the management of krill - a small shrimp-like creature that is the lynchpin of the Antarctic ecosystem and plays an important role in the global carbon cycle. With plans to increase fishing in the region, environmental organisations are calling for strengthened requirements for approving fisheries measures.

"Highly concentrated krill fishing in the region, coupled with runaway climate change, are putting krill under threat, and in turn wildlife and essential ecosystems services. The balance between conservation and fishing needs to be urgently reset," said Emily Grilly, Antarctic Conservation Manager for WWF.

Media contacts:

●  English – Barbara Cvrkel, bcvrkel@pewtrusts.org, +1 2025105670

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antarctic-ocean-conservation-body-under-pressure-to-live-up-to-its-name-301956880.html

SOURCE Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 SMI stoppt Erholungsbewegung
13.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Und die Zinsangst ist zurück
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2023
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
13.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an das August-Tief
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'380.14 18.85 52SSMU
Short 11'603.16 13.84 DRSSMU
Short 12'017.23 8.96 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'900.30 13.10.2023 17:30:28
Long 10'486.18 19.69 5SSMIU
Long 10'224.81 13.49 3SSMJU
Long 9'774.72 8.82 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien begeistern die Börsenlegenden Warren Buffett und Kenneth Griffin gleichermassen
Starinvestor Warren Buffett wirft erneut HP-Aktien aus dem Depot
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Warum die Charttechnik gegen Cathies Woods ARK Innovation ETF spricht
US-Senatorin Elizabeth Warren sammelt Unterstützer für ihr Krypto-Geldwäsche-Gesetz
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bullisch! Diese drei On-Chain-Daten machen Hoffnung
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Von der Gründung zur Entwicklung eines Neuropathie-Medikaments hin zum Corona-Mittel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit