AnswerLab allocates one million dollars over the next two years to fund diversity and inclusion initiatives

AnswerLab, the nation's largest independent research firm exclusively focused on user experience research, recently published a statement of Commitment to an Inclusive, Safe, and Just World. The statement outlines six commitments, listed below, and includes a budget of one million dollars.

These commitments cover recruiting and employment practices, how the company delivers its research services to clients, and a corporate giving program. Specifically, programs supported by this investment will include:



Building a diversity, equity, and inclusion practice within AnswerLab

Investments in research methods to develop more inclusive practices, particularly in the area of remote accessibility research

Providing pro bono research services to organizations working towards equity and social justice in the United States

Conducting primary research on topics of inclusion and accessibility and releasing findings publicly

Financial donations to organizations working to further the goal of a more inclusive and just world

"We believe taking action to create a more inclusive, safe, and just world is a moral and a business imperative," said Amy Buckner Chowdhry, AnswerLab Founder and CEO. "Commitments mean nothing without the resources to make them happen. We've made DEI the very center of AnswerLab's business strategy."

Progress on these commitments is underway as AnswerLab announces the promotion of Shakima Jackson-Martinez to head their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practice. This new role will be responsible for building and measuring the efficacy of the company's DEI programs.

Jackson-Martinez will assess and evolve recruitment, retention, and development opportunities for BIPOC employees. She will also provide guidance to AnswerLab's leadership team and corporate purpose activities to advance racial equity.

"While many large corporations have a DEI function, they're not common in businesses our size," said Buckner Chowdhry. "I'm grateful the business choices we've made in this past year mean we're able to grow this investment in our values."

AnswerLab's commitments to an Inclusive, Safe & Just World:

1. Support inclusivity within AnswerLab, build inclusive research methods, generate insights from our own research to educate others, and encourage clients to build inclusive designs.

2. Create a safe and accessible research experience for clients, participants, and our people. Until there are widespread preventions, treatments or vaccines for COVID-19, we will not engage in in-person research.

3. Work to ensure AnswerLab and our research participants reflect the diversity of people in the populations our clients' products serve. We build a diverse pipeline of talent for the company and make our participant recruiting requirements inclusive.

4. Recognize we were born to be allies and accomplices but do not yet have all the tools and skills needed yet. We educate ourselves, regularly practice, and get better. We partner with DE&I firm, ReadySet, to mentor us.

5. Donate money and time to organizations that work to further our goal of a more inclusive, safe and just world. We grow our profit every year so that we have more resources to give back.

6. Budget at least $1,000,000 to the above 5 initiatives over the next two years.

