ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Accredits Army Master Logistician Certificate Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has accredited the U.S. Department of the Army's Master Logistician Certificate Program in accordance with the American National Standard, ANSI/ASTM E2659, Standard Practice for Certificate Programs.

The scope of accreditation applies to the foundational, intermediate, and advanced components of the Army's Master Logistician Certificate Program.

"We're happy to announce the accreditation of the Master Logistician Certificate Program," said Lane Hallenbeck, executive director of the ANSI National Accreditation Board. "This accreditation reflects a focus on the assurance of intended learning outcomes for this high-stakes training program."

Dr. Turan Ayvaz, director of certificate accreditation for the ANSI National Accreditation Board, formally presented the accreditation certificate to William Moore, assistant deputy chief of staff, G-4, at the 2019 Association of the United States Army's Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, DC.

"The most important person managing your career is yourself," Moore said. "This great program holds people accountable in developing professionally to support the Army's evolving missions."

ANSI/ASTM E2659 requires that the certificate program meets predefined industry requirements for content, follows predetermined processes, includes constant feedback for quality improvement, and much more. For the accreditation process, the ANSI National Accreditation Board reviewed the program's instructional design, administration, management and records, and conducted on-site assessments.

Hundreds of Army logistics civilians participate in the program through courses at Army Logistics University in Fort Lee, VA, at select partner universities, and online. The Civilian Logistics Career Management Office (CLCMO) at the U.S. Army Combined Armed Support Command (CASCOM) manages the program, which was created in 2017.

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency testing providers.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) coordinates the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment system, serving the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

