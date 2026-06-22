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Ansell Aktie 1415649 / AU000000ANN9

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22.06.2026 07:34:24

Ansell Names Erik Van Den Enden CFO With Effect From Sept. 1

Ansell
16.82 CHF 1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Australian safety products maker Ansell Ltd. (ANN.AX) announced on Monday that it has appointed Erik Van den Enden as chief financial officer, effective September 1.

Van den Enden joins the company from Versuni, a home-appliances company where he served as group CFO. He previously served as CFO and head of M&A and strategy at Belgian telecoms group Telenet, and held senior finance roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Van den Enden will be based in Brussels, Belgium, and engaged through his management service company, in line with Belgian practice, the company said in a statement.

As announced on April 16, Fred Marx will continue to serve as acting CFO until the new CFO takes up the position in order to ensure a smooth transition.

On the ASX, shares of Ansell were gaining 0.60 percent, changing hands at A$30.17.

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