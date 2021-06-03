SMI 11’442 -0.3%  SPI 14’759 -0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’527 -0.5%  Euro 1.0965 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’063 -0.6%  Gold 1’884 -1.3%  Bitcoin 35’165 4.1%  Dollar 0.9013 0.4%  Öl 71.5 0.4% 
03.06.2021

ANSAC Announces Further Export Price Increase of US$25.00 per Metric Ton

WESTPORT, Conn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, American Natural Soda Ash Corp. (ANSAC) is raising export prices a further US$25.00/MT on all non-contract sales of soda ash, and on contracted sales when contracts allow. This increase is in addition to the export price increase announced by ANSAC in March.

"We continue to see significant soda ash demand growth, leading to a tightening global soda ash supply environment," said ANSAC President Jeffrey Jacobson.

For additional information please contact your local ANSAC sales representative or distributor.

About ANSAC

Established in 1984, ANSAC operates as the export sales, marketing and logistics arm for its member companies, some of the leading producers of natural soda ash in the United States. In 2021, ANSAC will export over 3.5 million metric tons of high quality, environmentally friendlier natural soda ash, making ANSAC one of the largest soda ash exporters in the world. This provides ANSAC's customers with the ability to reliably produce superior products in end use industries such as glass, detergent, chemicals, water treatment and lithium applications.

For more information on ANSAC, visit http://www.ansac.com/

CONTACT: Dowling & Associates, (914) 714-0585

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansac-announces-further-export-price-increase-of-us25-00-per-metric-ton-301304282.html

SOURCE ANSAC

