11.05.2021 23:06:00

Anritsu and Orolia Form Strategic Partnership to Launch 5G Assisted GPS CAT Solutions for North American Carrier Acceptance Testing

ALLEN, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation and Orolia announce immediate support of Assisted GPS (A-GPS) test functionality to meet 5G New Radio (NR) Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) requirements for multiple North American operators on the Anritsu ME7834NR 5G Mobile Device Test Platform. As part of the strategic partnership between the two companies, Anritsu leverages Orolia's industry-leading GNSS simulation capabilities to deliver A-GPS CAT testing platforms featuring the new Orolia GSG-SKY-ANR solution. The Anritsu MR7834NR supports A-GPS, FR1, FR2, FR1+FR2 NSA and SA US operator signaling requirements on the same platform.

The A-GPS simulation component of Anritsu's ME7834NR-based test solution leverages Orolia's GSG-SKY-ANR simulation platform. The GSG-SKY-ANR is powered by Orolia's award-winning SKYDEL simulation engine, which delivers flexible, scalable, and efficient GNSS/GPS simulation solutions. The GSG-SKY-ANR GNSS simulator is exclusively available to Anritsu ME7834NR customers.

Anritsu ME7834NR A-GPS-enabled solutions for 5G NR CAT requirements are available immediately. The test solutions support the rollout of nationwide 5G networks by helping to ensure device compliance and optimum operability.

"Anritsu continues to address the needs of our customers globally. By partnering with Orolia, a worldwide leader in GPS simulation technology, we are introducing a reliable, accurate, and cost-effective A-GPS CAT solution that conforms to operator requirements and delivers repeatable results. We remain committed to provide the validation tools necessary for mobile operators, device makers, chipset manufacturers, and test houses to verify designs and ensure product performance. This benefits everyone in the mobile ecosystem," said Shinya Ajiro, General Manager of Anritsu Corporation.

"Orolia is proud to support North American operators through our partnership with Anritsu," said Lisa Perdue, Simulation Director at Orolia. "Our resilient GPS simulation solutions deliver proven high-end capabilities for critical technology challenges such as the implementation of 5G." 

About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GNSS denied environments. With a global presence, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

About Anritsu
Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets. 

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

 

