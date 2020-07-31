Anoto’s education subsidiary Knowledge AI launches a new Remote Learning Solution and signs a new customer

Stockholm, July 31, 2020 – Anoto Group AB ("Anoto” or the "Company”) today announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI has signed a three year licensing agreement worth 72,000 USD for its education solution KAIT with The Engine Co. Ltd. ("The Engine”), an education service company in South Korea. The Engine will use KAIT’s new remote learning solution and will be adding personalized KAIT B2C Solution later this year.



"Current remote learning solutions (Zoom, MS Teams etc.) provide only video conferencing and do not allow two-way communication between teachers and students. Teachers do not really know what students are doing and students cannot easily submit their work to teachers. By using our new remote learning solution that works in conjunction with an existing video conferencing program, we enabled teachers to see students’ work and students to submit their work to teachers through a streaming pen. We will be launching this product globally in September this year, but we were able to get a paying customer in South Korea before the launch. We are truly excited about this product’s potential and we believe it will be a great product during the COVID era,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI.

For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 31, 2020 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment