Anoto Group AB Registered Shs Aktie
16.11.2023 18:45:00

Anoto’s CEO continues until the next Extraordinary General Meeting

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
0.23 SEK -0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Stockholm, 16 November 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") announced on 9 October 2023 that the Company's CEO Joonhee Won is resigning and that his last as CEO of Anoto is 15 November 2023. Since the extraordinary general meeting on 15 November 2023, when a new Board of Directors would be elected, has been postponed until 11 December 2023, the Board has agreed with Joonhee Won that he will continue in his current role as CEO until the extraordinary general meeting on 11 December 2023.

For further information contact:

Anders Sjögren, Chairman of the Board

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


