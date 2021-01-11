SMI 10’870 0.7%  SPI 13’473 0.3%  Dow 30’985 -0.4%  DAX 13’937 -0.8%  Euro 1.0816 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’621 -0.7%  Gold 1’848 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’783 -18.1%  Dollar 0.8889 0.3%  Öl 55.6 -1.3% 

11.01.2021 20:30:00

Anoto publishes reviewed interim report for the period July–September 2020 with a clarification from the Company’s CEO

Stockholm, January 11, 2021 – On November 30, 2020, Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto” or the "Company”) published its interim report for the period July–September 2020. The Company today publishes a reviewed interim report for the same period. The review has not resulted in any adjustments to the financial numbers published on November 30, 2020. The reason for the delay in publishing the reviewed interim report is that supplementary material has been audited. The reviewed interim report can be downloaded on the Company’s website: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/.

"The auditor’s opinion refers to the Company’s liquidity situation. In relation to this, I want to make certain clarifications. Anoto did not have liquidity concerns as of September 30, 2020, which is the last date of the reporting period, in part because the Company successfully carried out a directed rights issue to Soltworks Co. Ltd. on September 21, 2020. The liquidity concern referred to by the auditor was a temporary liquidity issue per November 30, 2020, which partly was caused by the Company’s move of its manufacturing facility in South Korea to a new manufacturing facility in Mexico. Furthermore, I want to draw the readers’ attention to the fact that the Company have addressed the situation in an adequate way by attracting additional investments from Vaba Co. Ltd. and Rothesay Limited shortly after November 30, 2020”, says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.  

For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 11, 2021 at 20:30 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


