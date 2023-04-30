Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'098 0.8%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9913 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 1'990 0.1%  Bitcoin 26'261 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8949 0.0%  Öl 79.5 1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Abend um die Kurse der Commodities
Forscher nehmen Teslas Plaid-Antrieb unter die Lupe - So fällt das Urteil der Experten aus
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Twitter kündigt Funktion für Kauf von Medien-Artikeln an
Wisekey-Aktie: Wisekey schrieb 2022 trotz Umsatzplus tiefrote Zahlen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Kühne + Nagel International2523886Credit Suisse1213853Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Tesla11448018Accelleron Industries116936091Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156On113454047
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 38418878 / ISIN: SE0010415281]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.04.2023 20:00:00

Anoto publishes its annual report 2022

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
0.41 SEK 1.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Anoto Group AB (publ) today publishes its annual report 2022. The report is available on the Company’s website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 30, 2023 at 20:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Zinn ist das am häufigsten übersehene Edelmetall in Zeiten der Energiewende. Wofür das Edelmetall benötigt wird und wie der Markt aktuell aussieht erklärt Dr. Thomas Bünger, CEO von First Tin heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
28.04.23 BNP Paribas: Von A nach B - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2023
28.04.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke bleibt ein Thema
28.04.23 Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV
28.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – März-Top auf dem Prüfstand
27.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
27.04.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'907.03 18.74 C0SSMU
Short 12'117.24 13.94 CRSSMU
Short 12'571.81 8.93 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'437.14 28.04.2023 17:30:15
Long 10'932.40 18.59 XOSSMU
Long 10'692.96 13.37 W8SSMU
Long 10'261.41 8.93 CSSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Forscher nehmen Teslas Plaid-Antrieb unter die Lupe - So fällt das Urteil der Experten aus
BYD geht mit neuer Stossdämpfertechnologie an den Start und nennt Herausforderungen des autonomen Fahrens
US-Elektroautobauer schickt Tesla-Konkurrenten ins Rennen: Mehr Reichweite - günstigerer Preis
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Ölmarkt-Rally voraus: Warum JPMorgan dem schwarzen Gold einen Aufwärtstrend zutraut
First Republic Bank-Aktie: US-Behörde sucht offenbar im Bieterverfahren nach Käufer für First Republic Bank
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Relief-Aktionäre segnen Reverse Split ab
Optimismus für Chinas Wirtschaft: Analysten heben Prognosen an
KW 17: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit