|
30.04.2023 20:00:00
Anoto publishes its annual report 2022
Anoto Group AB (publ) today publishes its annual report 2022. The report is available on the Company’s website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/.
For further information, please contact:
Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|125934188
|56.00 %
|20.00 %
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Infineon Technologies AG / Nvidia Corp.
|125934189
|54.00 %
|16.00 %
|Booking Holdings Inc. / Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Dufry AG
|125934190
|59.00 %
|14.50 %
For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com
This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 30, 2023 at 20:00 CET.
About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.
Attachments
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV
Zinn ist das am häufigsten übersehene Edelmetall in Zeiten der Energiewende. Wofür das Edelmetall benötigt wird und wie der Markt aktuell aussieht erklärt Dr. Thomas Bünger, CEO von First Tin heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.
🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter April-Handelstag: SMI und DAX gehen höher ins lange Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag vor dem langen Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX schloss am letzten Handelstag im April ebenfalls in der Gewinnzone.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}