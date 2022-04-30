Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’129 0.5%  SPI 15’603 0.5%  Dow 32’977 -2.8%  DAX 14’098 0.8%  Euro 1.0267 0.6%  EStoxx50 3’803 0.7%  Gold 1’897 0.1%  Bitcoin 37’488 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9742 0.2%  Öl 109.4 1.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
Anoto Group AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 38418878 / ISIN: SE0010415281]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.04.2022 20:30:00

Anoto publishes its annual report 2021 and corrects for a minor change in results 2021

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
0.67 SEK -7.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Anoto Group AB ("Anoto” or the "Company”) today publishes its annual report 2021. The report is available on the Company’s website, www.anoto.com.

Compared to previously communicated results in the year-end report, Anoto reports two minor changes in the results in the annual report. The first correction is on the consolidated results related to the valuation of goodwill, which was not revalued using exchange rates at 31 December 2021 in the year-end report. By correctly revaluing goodwill based on spot rates at year end 2021, the Group reports a translation gain of MSEK 7.9, which was subsequently included in other comprehensive in the annual report. The corresponding increase in the valuation of goodwill was also reflected in the Group’s consolidated balance sheet, increasing total assets by MSEK 7.9 in the annual report. A further correction on the Group consolidated results relates to the valuations of the Group’s options program. The calculation of the total cost for the stock option programs has been adjusted in 2021 due to changes in the assumptions relating to graded vesting, increasing personnel costs for the 2021 financial year by 1.2 MSEK from what was reported in the year-end report, to a total of 3.5 MSEK.  The net impact of the two adjustments to the Group’s consolidated results is a positive effect of MSEK 6.7.  The Group’s total comprehensive income for 2021 amounts to MSEK -51.8 compared to what was reported in the year-end report MSEK -58.5 and earnings per share amounts to -0.25 compared to -0.28 in the year-end report.

The stock options adjustment also impacted the parent company results, increasing personnel costs for the 2021 financial year by 1.2 MSEK from what was reported in the year-end report, thereby reducing the parent company’s results for 2021 from MSEK 15.0 reported in the year-end report to MSEK 13.9. This correction has also been updated in the annual report for 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 30, 2022 at 20:30 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

 

Attachments


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

29.04.22 Snapchat wird vorsichtig
29.04.22 SMI könnte April noch positiv beenden
29.04.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero und HelloFresh gesucht
29.04.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Gegenbewegung zum Monatsschluss? / Sanofi – Konsolidierung nach dem Hochlauf
28.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
28.04.22 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’782.27 15.07 SMIUBU
Short 12’910.99 12.98 FSSMPU
Short 13’340.41 8.86 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’128.76