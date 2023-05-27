|
27.05.2023 21:40:00
Anoto Group AB (publ) bring forward the release of the interim report for January – March 2023
Anoto Group AB (publ) has decided to bring forward the release of the interim report for January – March 2023. The new date for the release is Monday, 29 May 2023. Previously announced date for the release was Wednesday, 31 May 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB
For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com
Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm
About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.
Attachment
