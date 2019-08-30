Anoto Group AB evaluates possibility to carry out a directed share issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR INTO THE US, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRAVENING TO ANY APPLICABLE RULES.

Stockholm, August 30, 2019 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (the "Company”) has mandated G&W Fondkommission to evaluate the possibility to carry out a directed new issue paid in cash of not more than 17,650,000 shares, through an accelerated book-building procedure based on the authorization granted to the board of directors on the annual general meeting on May 17, 2019 (the "New Issue").

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emption rights are to carry out capital raising in a timely and cost-efficient manner and diversify the shareholder base with institutional investors.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for R&D of a new pen, build-up of existing pen inventory in preparation for increased demand in the education sector and to invest in sales and marketing activities.

The New Issue requires, among other things, that the Company's board of directors, after the completion of the book-building, resolves to issue new shares with the support of the authorization from the annual general meeting, which was held on May 17, 2019.

Advisors

G&W Fondkomission has acted as sole bookrunner in the New Issue and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30 August 2019, at 20:30 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

