Anoto announces outcome of rights issue

Anoto Group AB (the "Company" or "Anoto") hereby announces the outcome of the Company’s rights issue of approximately SEK 50 million (the "Rights Issue”) for which the subscription period ended on 19 December 2024. The Rights Issue has been subscribed to approximately 37.5 percent with and without the support of subscription rights. Underwriting commitments of 259,308,520 shares, corresponding to approximately 62.5 percent of the Rights Issue, will thus be utilized. The Rights Issue provides the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 50 million before transaction costs and before set-off of loans.

Final outcome

In the Rights Issue, 154,891,590 shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 37.3 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, 623,720 shares were subscribed for without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 0.2 percent of the Rights Issue. Together, subscription with and without the support of subscription rights thus corresponds to approximately 37.5 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, guarantee commitments of 259,308,520 shares, corresponding to approximately 62.5 percent of the Rights Issue, will be utilised. This entails that the authorisation to decide on an over-allotment issue if the Rights Issue was oversubscribed, which was resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 26 November 2024, will not be utilised.

The proceeds from the Rights Issue, together with the directed issue of approximately SEK 15 million (the "Directed Issue”) and the set-off issue of approximately SEK 21 million (the "Set-off Issue”) as announced on 25 October 2024 and resolved by the EGM on 26 November 2024, amounts to approximately SEK 86 million before transaction related costs. Of the issue proceeds, approximately SEK 47 million relates to set-off of loans in the issues.

The last day of trading with BTAs is expected to occur on or about 8 January 2025. The first day of trading the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 16 January 2025.



Notice of allotment

Allotment of shares has taken place in accordance with the allotment principles set out in the prospectus that was published on 29 November 2024. Notice of allotment to the persons who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights is expected to be distributed on 27 December 2024. Such subscribed and allotted shares shall be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions on the contract note. Subscribers who have subscribed for shares through a nominee will receive notification of allocation in accordance with the respective nominee’s procedures. Only those who have been allotted shares will be notified.

Compensation for guarantee commitments

In connection with the Rights Issue, a number of investors have provided guarantee commitments consisting of a so-called bottom guarantee of approximately SEK 21.2 million, corresponding to approximately 42.6 percent of the Rights Issue, and a so-called top guarantee of approximately SEK 13.6 million, corresponding to approximately 27.3 percent of the Rights Issue. For the guarantee undertakings a fee of 14 percent of the guaranteed amount will be paid in cash compensation or in the form of new shares, in the form of a directed set-off issue. The subscription price for shares issued as compensation for guarantee commitments is set at SEK 0.12 per share, which corresponds to the subscription price in the completed Rights Issue. A resolution on a directed set-off issue to the underwriters, if any, will be announced through a separate press release.

New number of shares

Through the Rights Issue, including the shares to be issued in connection with the Directed Issue and the Set-off Issue, the number of shares in Anoto will increase by 770,503,691 shares from 331,859,066 shares to 1,102,362,757.

Advisers

Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is acting as legal advisor and Berg Securities AB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner to the Company in connection with the issues.

This press release was published, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 01:00 on 30 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

