Anoto announces outcome of rights issue

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’589 0.9%  SPI 15’464 0.9%  Dow 42’992 -0.8%  DAX 19’984 0.7%  Euro 0.9402 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’899 0.8%  Gold 2’620 -0.4%  Bitcoin 85’073 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9023 0.4%  Öl 74.1 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis muss sich erneut Schmiergeld-Vorwürfen stellen
Overthinking am Arbeitsplatz: Wie man dem Teufelskreis entkommt
Russischer Gazprom-Konzern stellt Belieferung Moldaus ein
Boeing 737-800 in Südkorea zerschellt - 179 Tote
BayWa vereinbart Rettungsplan - erste grosse Schritte
Suche...

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 38418878 / ISIN: SE0010415281]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.12.2024 01:00:00

Anoto announces outcome of rights issue

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
0.11 SEK 1.82%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Anoto Group AB (the "Company" or "Anoto") hereby announces the outcome of the Company’s rights issue of approximately SEK 50 million (the "Rights Issue”) for which the subscription period ended on 19 December 2024. The Rights Issue has been subscribed to approximately 37.5 percent with and without the support of subscription rights. Underwriting commitments of 259,308,520 shares, corresponding to approximately 62.5 percent of the Rights Issue, will thus be utilized. The Rights Issue provides the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 50 million before transaction costs and before set-off of loans.

Final outcome
In the Rights Issue, 154,891,590 shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 37.3 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, 623,720 shares were subscribed for without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 0.2 percent of the Rights Issue. Together, subscription with and without the support of subscription rights thus corresponds to approximately 37.5 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, guarantee commitments of 259,308,520 shares, corresponding to approximately 62.5 percent of the Rights Issue, will be utilised. This entails that the authorisation to decide on an over-allotment issue if the Rights Issue was oversubscribed, which was resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 26 November 2024, will not be utilised.

The proceeds from the Rights Issue, together with the directed issue of approximately SEK 15 million (the "Directed Issue”) and the set-off issue of approximately SEK 21 million (the "Set-off Issue”) as announced on 25 October 2024 and resolved by the EGM on 26 November 2024, amounts to approximately SEK 86 million before transaction related costs. Of the issue proceeds, approximately SEK 47 million relates to set-off of loans in the issues.

The last day of trading with BTAs is expected to occur on or about 8 January 2025. The first day of trading the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 16 January 2025.
 
Notice of allotment
Allotment of shares has taken place in accordance with the allotment principles set out in the prospectus that was published on 29 November 2024. Notice of allotment to the persons who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights is expected to be distributed on 27 December 2024. Such subscribed and allotted shares shall be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions on the contract note. Subscribers who have subscribed for shares through a nominee will receive notification of allocation in accordance with the respective nominee’s procedures. Only those who have been allotted shares will be notified.

Compensation for guarantee commitments
In connection with the Rights Issue, a number of investors have provided guarantee commitments consisting of a so-called bottom guarantee of approximately SEK 21.2 million, corresponding to approximately 42.6 percent of the Rights Issue, and a so-called top guarantee of approximately SEK 13.6 million, corresponding to approximately 27.3 percent of the Rights Issue. For the guarantee undertakings a fee of 14 percent of the guaranteed amount will be paid in cash compensation or in the form of new shares, in the form of a directed set-off issue. The subscription price for shares issued as compensation for guarantee commitments is set at SEK 0.12 per share, which corresponds to the subscription price in the completed Rights Issue. A resolution on a directed set-off issue to the underwriters, if any, will be announced through a separate press release.

New number of shares
Through the Rights Issue, including the shares to be issued in connection with the Directed Issue and the Set-off Issue, the number of shares in Anoto will increase by 770,503,691 shares from 331,859,066 shares to 1,102,362,757.

Advisers
Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is acting as legal advisor and Berg Securities AB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner to the Company in connection with the issues.

This press release was published, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 01:00 on 30 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)
For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com
Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews wirft David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2024.
Wie auch im Jahr 2023 beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine weiterhin die Welt, ebenfalls spitzt sich der Gaza Konflikt zu. Robert Halver erklärt, wie diese Konflikte die Finanzmärkte bewegt haben und welche Auswirkungen die Zinssenkungen der Notenbanken auf die Märkte genommen hat.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.12.24 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV
23.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Gegenreaktion zum Wochenschluss
20.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Chipotle Mexican Grill, McDonalds, Starbucks
20.12.24 Will Santa Claus come to Wall Street?
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
19.12.24 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank gesucht
18.12.24 Klimawandel treibt Kaffee- und Kakaopreise auf Rekordhöhe
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’033.85 19.43 BO4SAU
Short 12’286.30 13.60 BOLS2U
Short 12’720.78 8.96 ZISSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’589.34 27.12.2024 17:30:17
Long 11’078.03 19.43 SSRM1U
Long 10’807.61 13.44 SSOMQU
Long 10’365.53 8.82 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA und der KI-Boom: Warum 2025 ein Umdenken für Anleger nötig ist
Optimismus für 2025: Potenzieller Aktiensplit könnte dieses Unternehmen weiter antreiben
KW 52: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch im Januar?
PEPE konsolidiert unter 0,00002 Dollar, während Anleger in den WEPE-Presale Millionen investieren
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rohstoffe in KW 52: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Ursache für Swiss-Notlandung gefunden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten