SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’588 -2.0%  DAX 15’150 0.2%  Euro 1.0975 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.0%  Gold 1’816 -1.1%  Bitcoin 49’504 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9090 0.0%  Öl 69.0 0.5% 
13.05.2021 01:23:00

Another successful phone bank as Pappas and Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago return $2.7 million more to property owners

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We did it again! Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today that her office will be returning $2.7 million to homeowners who called the "Black and Latino Houses Matter" live phone bank she hosted with ABC 7 Chicago today, Wednesday, May 12.

In March, Treasurer Pappas and ABC7 Chicago returned $12.5 million to homeowners, raising the total amount to nearly $15.2 million.

Staff from the Treasurer's Office, fluent in Spanish, Polish, Chinese and English helped homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions and avoid the annual Tax Sale of delinquent taxes.

"All houses matter, but I launched the 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' initiative because the Tax Sale disproportionately impacts people of color in the county" Pappas said. "Over 75 percentage of all properties are located in Black and Latino communities."

Samantha Chatman, consumer investigative reporter with ABC 7's I-Team, reported on the phone bank during the station's morning, afternoon and evening newscasts.

Property owners who did not call the phone bank, may visit cookcountytreasurer.com to:

  • Search $76 million in available property tax refunds
  • Check if they are eligible for $46 million in missing tax exemptions
  • Verify if their property is on the Tax Sale list of delinquent taxes

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/another-successful-phone-bank-as-pappas-and-chatman-of-abc-7-chicago-return-2-7-million-more-to-property-owners-301290341.html

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.05.21 Vontobel: Smart Farming und die Digitalisierung der Landwirtschaft
12.05.21 Marktüberblick: Renditeanstieg setzt sich fort
12.05.21 Dem SMI droht Gefahr
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
11.05.21 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Unfall wegen beschädigtem Speicher möglicherweise ungeklärt - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI geht im Plus in Feiertagspause -- DAX schliesst mit positivem Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Warren Buffetts Aussage zu Bargeld: Liquide Mittel lassen Buffett "gut schlafen"
Montana Aerospace mit erfolgreichem Börsengang: Montana Aerospace-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch
Amazon-Aktie schwächer: Jeff Bezos verkauft Aktien im Wert von 6,7 Milliarden Dollar - EU-Gericht kippt Steuernachforderungen
BioNTech-Aktie tiefrot: USA lassen BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff für 12- bis 15-Jährige zu
Wieso der Euro nach gestiegener US-Inflation unter Druck gerät - zum Franken kaum bewegt
US-Börsen schliessen schwach -- Inflationssorgen belasten: SMI letztendlich unter 11'000er Marke -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Stärkere Regulierung bei Krypto-Geschäften: Anonymität der Nutzer gefährdet?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit