03.03.2025 19:00:15
Annual results 2024 Increase in EBITDA margin despite difficult market in Germany
Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Arbon, 3 March 2025 – In Arbonia's largest European markets, the construction industry was not yet able to recover noticeably in 2024. Instead, uncertainty persisted and the second half of 2024 in particular was weaker than expected in Germany, an important market for Arbonia: Building permits continued to decline and financing costs remained at a high level for a long time, with consumers only feeling the effects of the ECB's cuts after a delay. In some markets, the general conditions such as interest, energy and material costs have improved somewhat, but this has not yet led to a noticeable recovery in most markets.
The closing of the sale of the Climate division took place on 26 February 2025. The following presentation of the annual figures therefore focuses on the continuing operations, i.e. on the former Doors division, thus the new Arbonia.
Arbonia (continuing operations) recorded revenue growth of 10.2 % to CHF 556.3 million in the 2024 financial year. This includes the acquisitions of the Spanish company Dimoldura, including Rozière in France, and the Czech company Lignis from the respective closing date. Without currency and acquisition effects (organic), however, a decline of -5.4% was recorded, resulting in an improvement on the previous year
The EBITDA (including one-time effects) increased by 107.8 % to CHF 66.3 million in the financial year. This corresponds to an increase in the EBITDA margin from 6.3 % to 11.9 %. In addition to the acquisitions, this includes a gain (one-time effect) of around CHF 29 million from the sale of the Zelgstrasse site in Arbon. This is offset by personnel adjustments, acquisition costs and expenses for the carve-out of the Kermi glass solution from Kermi GmbH (Climate Division) in Plattling. The net one-time effects amounted to CHF 24.6 million.
The EBITDA without one-time effects increased by 22.1 % to CHF 41.7 million, which corresponds to an increase in the EBITDA margin from 6.8 % to 7.5 %.
The group result from continuing operations (without one-time effects) amounted to a total of CHF -18.6 million compared to CHF -12.4 million in the previous year; including one-time effects, the group result rose from CHF -14.1 million to CHF 2.7 million.
Cash flow and net debt
The net debt at the end of 2024 amounted to CHF 357 million compared to CHF 209 million at the end of 2023. The increase of CHF 148 million is largely due to the acquisitions of Dimoldura and Lignis (CHF 135 million).
Participation in the proceeds from the sale of the Climate division and dividend for the 2024 financial year
Non-operating assets
In addition, Arbonia intends to sell its non-operational real estate for a mid-double-digit million amount over the next two years.
Change in Group Management
Outlook
On the other hand, the situation in Germany, which remains the largest market, is likely to remain tense, even though the renovation market should continue to recover and demand for new residential space remains high. The Swiss market is likely to grow slightly from its current good level. The markets in Eastern Europe and the Iberian Peninsula, which have become more important, are expected to recover from the crisis much sooner and continue to grow.
Looking beyond the current financial year, the new Arbonia has a positive outlook for the future, as important factors such as energy costs have also normalised. At the same time, Arbonia is also becoming less dependent on price trends by expanding its capacities for self-produced energy. However, if the next German government decides to take measures to promote new construction (of flats) or to strengthen the economy, a substantial recovery in the construction industry could occur much sooner. In addition, the strategic measures taken in recent years have created the basis for benefiting from an upturn from 2025 onwards. The focus is on consolidating existing markets, tapping into new sales channels and continuously optimising processes. These initiatives will enable the new Arbonia to strengthen its market position and achieve sustainable growth.
Despite the current uncertainties regarding the development of the construction industry and thus volumes, and assuming stable exchange rates (CHF/EUR) and a normal development of material costs, Arbonia expects revenue growth of 3 - 5% for the 2025 financial year compared to the pro forma revenue of CHF 604 million for the 2024 financial year. Revenue growth and identified cost savings in the low to mid-single-digit million range from corporate headquarters and energy costs will increase adjusted EBITDA to approx. CHF 60 million (excl. AFG RUS).
Arbonia will present its strategy and medium-term planning at the Capital Markets Day on 27 March 2025 at the Arbonia Next25 in-house exhibition in Erfurt.
Detailed reporting can be found in the ‘Letter to Shareholders’, ‘Doors Division’ and ‘Sustainability’ sections of the 2024 Annual Report, see www.arbonia.com/report2024.
