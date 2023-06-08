OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2023 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 January 2023, Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at http://www.octopusinvestments.com

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company to be held on 11 July 2023.

The resolutions being put to the AGM include adopting new Articles of Association. There are two key changes being proposed, in addition to some minor amendments. These key changes are an increase to the maximum aggregate remuneration that is permitted to be paid to the Directors from £150,000 to £250,000 (being proposed to allow future flexibility and ensure the Articles of Association are fit for purpose on an ongoing basis) and the removal of the provision that requires the continuation of the Company to be put to shareholders every 5 years as the Directors do not consider this to be appropriate. A copy of the proposed Articles of Association are available to view on the Company’s website or are available from the Company Secretary on request.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53