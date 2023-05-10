|
10.05.2023 18:00:00
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of Meeting
Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022, Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at http://www.octopusinvestments.com
The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 14 June 2023.
The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
