SMI 11'447 -0.9%  SPI 15'115 -0.8%  Dow 33'438 -0.4%  DAX 15'896 -0.4%  Euro 0.9772 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'307 -0.4%  Gold 2'025 -0.5%  Bitcoin 25'102 2.0%  Dollar 0.8910 0.0%  Öl 76.7 -0.8% 
Top News
CS-Aktie fester: S&P bemängelt Umgang mit Credit Suisse - UBS hat wohl Bedenken zu CS-Kreditportfolios in Asien
Landis+Gyr-Aktie leichter: Landis+Gyr baut Vertrag mit US-Versorger AEP Texas aus
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Mittwochnachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Darum klettert der Euro kurzzeitig über 1,10 US-Dollar - zum Franken stabil
Volatiles Marktumfeld bleibt: Bei welchen heimischen Werten sieht die BLKB-Anlagechefin Potenzial?
Octopus Titan VCT 2 Aktie [Valor: 3654388 / ISIN: GB00B28V9347]
10.05.2023 18:00:00

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT 2
0.72 EUR 0.00%
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022, Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at http://www.octopusinvestments.com

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 14 June 2023.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


