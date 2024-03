Annual Report for SP Group A/S 2023

In 2023, SP Group realised a profit before tax of DKK 201.1 million, which is a decrease of 25.1% compared to 2022. EPS decreased by 25.4%. Revenue decreased from DKK 2,656.3 million in 2022 to DKK 2,606.3 million in 2023, corresponding to a decrease of 1.9%. In Q4 2023, a profit before tax and non-controlling interests of DKK 62.0 million was realised, which is a decrease of 5.5% compared to Q4 2022. We noted revenue growth in Q4.

