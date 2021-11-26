SMI 12’283 -1.3%  SPI 15’707 -1.2%  Dow 35’804 0.0%  DAX 15’476 -2.8%  Euro 1.0444 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’157 -3.2%  Gold 1’812 1.3%  Bitcoin 49’928 -9.5%  Dollar 0.9255 -1.1%  Öl 77.4 -5.9% 

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021

26-Nov-2021 / 11:48 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021

 

 

26 November 2021

 

 

A copy of DMGT's 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and web default letter (for those shareholders opting for electronic communications) have been uploaded and will be available for inspection in due course at: www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

 

These documents have been posted today to those shareholders who are eligible to receive or have requested them. 

 

Disclosure of Home Member State

For the purposes of the Transparency Directive, the Home Member State of Daily Mail and General Trust plc is the United Kingdom.

 

 

For further information

 

For analyst and institutional enquiries:

 

Tim Collier, Group CFO

+44 20 3615 2902

Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations

+44 20 3615 2903

 

 

For media enquiries:

 

Tim Burt, Teneo

+44 7583 413254

Doug Campbell, Teneo

+44 7753 136628

Jesse Matthews, Teneo

+44 7912 783513

 

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment.  The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions.  In total, DMGT generates revenues of around £1bn.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BJQZC279
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: DMGT
LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 127753
EQS News ID: 1252267

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

