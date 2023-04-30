Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vom Megatrend Metaverse profitieren: Die besten Metaverse-Token 2023
Wallet, Blockchain, Mining - die wichtigsten Begriffe zu Kryptowährungen
KW 17: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Studie: Homeoffice-Beschäftigte sind zufriedener, aber häufiger krank
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagvormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
30.04.2023

Annual report 2022 published

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
0.06 EUR 4.90%
Oslo, 30 April 2023

Please find attached the 2022 Annual report for Interoil Exploration and Production ASA and the independent audit report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers AS.

The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available in a zip file as an attachment (named Interoil Exploration and Production 2022- 12-31) to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

About Interoil
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

 

