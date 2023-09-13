Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'933 -0.5%  SPI 14'383 -0.5%  Dow 34'646 -0.1%  DAX 15'676 -0.3%  Euro 0.9584 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'223 -0.5%  Gold 1'912 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'126 0.4%  Dollar 0.8922 0.1%  Öl 92.4 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Apple908440NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Mittwochvormittag
Peach Property-Aktie: Peach Property schiebt Entscheid über Rückzahlung von Hybridanleihe weiter auf
SGS hat Maine Pointe nun ganz übernommen - SGS-Aktie gibt nach
Straumann-CEO bleibt optimistisch für chinesischen Markt - Straumann-Aktie tiefer
Inditex-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Inditex steigert in erstem Semster Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
13.09.2023 10:12:39

Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity as AIM Congress, gears up for 13th edition in Abu Dhabi, May 2024

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under its new identity as "AIM Congress,” the Organizing Committee of the World’s Leading Investment Platform will once again gather together regional and international leaders, thinkers, and innovators at the 13th edition of the event taking place from 7 to 9 May 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

To be anchored on the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development,” AIM Congress 2024 is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as lead partner.

To be hosted again in the UAE’s vibrant capital, AIM Congress 2024 plans to surpass the success achieved by its last year’s edition which attracted 10,313 participants and 693 speakers from 175 countries.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, expressed his enthusiasm for AIM Congress 2024, stating that, "For more than a decade, AIM Congress has been steadfast in its commitment to promote global economic cooperation and harness the potential of countries especially emerging markets. Amid the backdrop of the shifting global investment scene, it is all-important for countries to adapt and explore new avenues for growth. For its 2024 edition, AIM Congress will continue to be the leading venue where the world’s key economic stakeholders congregate to facilitate dialogue and pave the way for impactful investments that propel a brighter, better future for each and everyone.”

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "Building on the remarkable success of AIM’s previous edition, we are raising the bar to meet the expectations of the global investment community. As the Capital of Capital, Abu Dhabi is leading global conversations on investments outlook and dynamics in an era characterised by mega shifts. Our approach to inward and outward investments is guided by our unwavering commitment to place human development, sustainability, and advanced technology at the core of socio-economic plans at local and international levels, support of ESG agendas, and enhance synergies through international cooperation to improve life for all.”

For his part, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, commented: "In the face of the various challenges confronting our world today, coupled with the continued decline in global economic growth, emerges the announcement of AIM’s new identity as AIM Congress, which positions itself as a premier venue for investment, providing the optimal platform for esteemed leaders and decision-makers around the world to collectively address our most pressing issues, reshape the global trade and investment landscape, and ultimately foster positive, enduring social and economic impacts in diverse regions worldwide.”

AIM Congress is built upon a foundation of its five key pillars – FDI, FPI, Startups, SMEs, and Future Cities – that underpin the event’s objectives and provide a framework for its activities.

For more details 
Shreya Verma - +971 521133926
shreya.verma@aimcongress.com



INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:11 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh nach Kurszielerhöhung gesucht
08:48 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
12.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
11.09.23 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'411.73 19.11 52SSMU
Short 11'635.67 13.65 DRSSMU
Short 12'106.88 8.58 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'933.30 13.09.2023 10:00:30
Long 10'504.32 19.62 A7SSMU
Long 10'254.78 13.65 5SSMPU
Long 9'818.39 8.86 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Bitcoin sinkt zeitweise auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
BP-Aktie in Rot: BP gibt Rücktritt von Chef Bernard Looney bekannt
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Nestlé startet neues Kaffeesystem in der Schweiz
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
BioNTech-, Pfizer- und Moderna-Aktien letztlich uneins: Zulassung für angepasste Corona-Impfstoffe in den USA
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit